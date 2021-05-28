Michael Murphy will be good for Championship – Declan Bonner

Declan Bonner says Michael Murphy will be fit for the Ulster Championship opener against Down at the end of June.

Murphy pulled up in the opening minutes of last weeks draw with Monaghan and will miss this weekend’s game with Armagh.

A win at The Athletic Grounds on Saturday will send Donegal to the Divisional semi finals while a defeat will see them go to a relegation play off.

Declan Bonner has been looking ahead to the game with Highland’s Oisin Kelly.

The Donegal Manager is hopeful that some of his injured party will be available for the weekend..