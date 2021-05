Jason Quigley will weigh in this evening for the 20th time in his professional career.

The Donegal middleweight faces Shane Mosley Jr on Saturday night at the Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay, Las Vegas with the NABO middleweight title on the line.

The ‘Pocket Rocket’ Wayne McCullagh has been drafted into Quigley’s corner as coach Andy Lee couldn’t travel.

McCullagh has an inside track on Mossley….