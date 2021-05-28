John Hume family to donate international peace prizes to people of Derry

The family of John Hume is to donate three international peace prizes to the people of Derry.

Pat Hume and other family members will meet with the Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Cllr Brian Tierney this morning to formally announce their decision.

John Hume was the only person in history to be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize, the Martin Luther King Jnr Non-Violent Prize and the Gandhi Peace Prize.

The awards were made in 1998, 1999 and 2002 respectively

Speaking ahead of today's meeting, Pat Hume said when John accepted each of the prizes, he did so in the name of all the peace-makers who helped nourish the peace process and all the people of Ireland, North and South, nationalist and unionist, who never wavered in their commitment to peace and reconciliation.

However, Pat Hume added, although John built alliances for peaceful change in Ireland, at Westminster, in Brussels and in Washington DC, he always remained rooted in Derry, and the family believes it is right that they be displayed in the city.

Mayor Brian Tierney says it a huge honour for the Derry City and Strabane district that Pat and the Hume family have made this decision.

She says her family believe it's right for the people of the city - both nationalist and unionist - to share the awards: