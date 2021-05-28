Indoor dining to return July 5th among measures to go before Cabinet

International travel for holidays is set to return on July 19th, under plans going to cabinet this afternoon.

On June 7th, restaurants and pubs can open for outdoor dining, while cinemas and gyms will also reopen.

Outdoor gatherings of up to 100 people will be allowed in June, or up to 200 in very large venues.

NPHET has also cleared the way for indoor dining to return from July 5th.

But Minister of State for Disabilities, Anne Rabbitte, is calling on her government colleagues to bring that forward: