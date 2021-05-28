Hume family hopes Peace Prize display will be an inspiration

The family of John Hume have met with the Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council to announce their intention to donate his three world peace prizes to the people of Derry.

Bill Clinton once described John Hume, who dies last August as Ireland's Martin Luther King.

He is the only person in the world to have received the Nobel Peace Prize, the Martin Luther King prize, and the Ghandi peace prize.

His son, John Hume hopes the awards will be an inspiration to people for many years to come.....

Pics 1 - Pictured with Mayor Brian Tierney are Pat Hume, daughter Mo, son John, and grandchildren Dee Abbott, Rachel and Oliver Hume.