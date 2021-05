A public health expert says it's only a matter of time before there's significant spread of the Indian variant to Ireland.

Up to three-quarters of new cases in the UK are of the Indian strain and it's spreading.

It comes as 436 cases of Covid 19 have been confirmed in the Republic and 39 people are being treated in intensive care.

UCC Professor of Public Health Ivan Perry says the Government should think about putting Britain on the mandatory hotel quarantine list: