Fans to return just in time for All County Leagues

Fixtures for the 2021 Donegal All County Leagues will be released on Sunday evening and it coincides with fans being introduction back to sporting events.

From the 7th of June numbers permitted at organised outdoor events, such as club matches can have u pto a maximum of 100 with

200 for outdoor venues where there is a minimum capacity of 5,000.

CLG Dhun na nGall have welcomed the Irish government’s announcement and they hope there will be further easing in August and that greater numbers of spectators will be able to watch the Donegal club championship games.

The All County Leagues start on the weekend of the 11th/12th June.