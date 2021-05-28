Fans set to return for Harps game with the champions

The cabinet have been meeting today to discuss proposals on relaxing restrictions and among them spectators returning to sport is on the agenda.

It looks like fans will back at the Finn Harps Shamrock Rovers game scheduled for the Tallaght Stadium on Friday 11th June.

It’s understood to be part of a trail run for the return of spectators where 200 could be attending games next month.

Other trail events, include Leinster's game with the Dragons at the RDS, Racing at the Curragh and the National Senior Athletics Championships at the end of June.

By the time August comes around, up to five thousand spectators will be permitted at large outdoor venues, for smaller venues, up to 25 percent of capacity will be allowed, or 5 thousand - whichever figure is lower.

Currently in Northern Ireland, 500 Spectators are allowed at games.