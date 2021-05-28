Fans could be back sooner than expected

Small numbers of fans could be back at sporting events as early as next week, it is being reported this morning.

The Government is set to consider proposals on relaxing Covid-19 restrictions on outdoor events from June.

The National Public Health Emergency Team told the Cabinet Covid-19 Committee that up to 200 people should be able attend outdoor events at large venues in June, rising to 500 in July.

So Finn Harps could have a limited number of spectators when they resume after their summer break at the start of June.

And there could be crowds of up top 500 for the club championship.

In early August, up to 5,000 people could be able to attend events in big outdoor venues, or 25% of capacity, whichever is the lower figure. The All-Ireland final could have a crowd in the region of 25,000.

The Cabinet will consider the recommendations later today.

It had previously been anticipated that no spectators would be allowed at sporting events until trial events in late June.

Up to 500 fans can attend events in Northern Ireland as of this week.