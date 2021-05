Saturday’s Irish Miler meet in Belfast has been granted a European permit, which means those targeting the Olympics can get ranking points.

Donegal’s Mark English, though, will not be taking part. He had already made arrangements to compete in the 800 metres in two other events next week, one in Gothenberg in Sweden, and the other in the Netherlands.

Meanwhile, Finn Valley AC’s Demspey McGuigan finished second in a men’s hammer competition in Manchester yesterday evening.