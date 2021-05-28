Derry’s unbeaten run continues in Drogheda

Derry City have extended their unbeaten run under Ruaidhri Higgins to five matches thanks to a brilliant 2-1 win at Drogheda.

Will Patching scored twice as Derry came away from Head In The Game Park winners with Drogheda United’s six-game unbeaten streak coming to an abrupt end.

Both sides ended that game with ten men, Derry's Darren Cole and Drog's Jordan Adeyemo were sent off in the closing stages for two yellows apiece.

At the mid-way point int he season Derry are now just a point off fifth place Finn Harps.