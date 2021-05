Health Minister Stephen Donnelly says every effort is being made to ensure that vulnerable people are offered vaccines as quickly as possible.

In the Dail last evening, Donegal Deputy Thomas Pringle asked for guarantees in relation to Cohort 7, which includes people aged 16 to 64 who have an underlying condition that puts them at high risk.

Deputy Pringle told the minister it's important that vulnerable people are prioritised, and asked in particular about those who are housebound: