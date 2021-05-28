Calls for Air Ambulance to be trialled in Donegal

There are calls for an Air Ambulance to be trialled in Donegal.

Councillor Michael McClafferty is urging Donegal County Council to ask the HSE to explore the initiative given the geographical makeup of the county.

There have been numerous instances in Donegal where ambulances have taken over an hour to respond due to a lack of resources at local bases and the emergency service having to travel from another base which could be at the other end of the county.

Councillor McClafferty says in emergencies time is of the essence: