Cabinet agrees easing timetable

The cabinet has approved the easing of restrictions on indoor dining, international travel and live events over the summer.

Ministers signed off on plans that will see hotels open on June 2nd, outdoor dining on June 7th, and indoor dining on the 5th of July.

Ireland will adopt the digital green cert and allow international travel from July 19th.

While a number of trial live events have been given approval in June, with a view to ramping up crowds later in the summer.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly says NPHET has given approval for the restrictions to ease........