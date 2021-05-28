18/1 Fairyhouse double for Luke McAteer

Donegal Jockey Luke Mc Ateer had a 18/1 double for trainer Kevin Coleman on Friday afternoon at Fairyhouse.
McAteer's first win of the day came in the 1.50 on board Queens Carriage at 11/10 and then just over an hour later he rode 8/1 shot Aurora Eclipse to victory.
That's now five wins on the flat for McAteer this year.
Aurora Eclipse denies a late challenge from It's All A Joke to land the spoils in thrilling style for Luke McAteer and Kevin Coleman pic.twitter.com/8pIaSBtJ4O
— FairyhouseRacecourse (@Fairyhouse) May 28, 2021