1000 fans to watch Harps v Rovers in Dublin

The government has confirmed a list of seven pilot sporting events for fans’ return next month and Finn Harps will be involved.

12-hundred fans will be allowed to attend Leinster’s Rainbow Cup game with Dragons on June 11th.

On the same night, another 1-thousand supporters will be at Tallaght Stadium for Shamrock Rovers’ game with Finn Harps.

3-thousand will be permitted inside Croke Park for the National Camogie League final on June 20.

While 1-thousand fans will be allowed to attend one day of the Irish Derby Festival at The Curragh.

Ireland’s summer rugby internationals will also have fans present, as will the Irish Open golf.