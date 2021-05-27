Watch: Paul O’Kane’s plan for Letterkenny Rugby

This week, Letterkenny Rugby Club announced the appointment of Paul O'Kane as their new Head Coach.

Paul has a vast portfolio of experience in north west rugby having coached successfully at Limavady, Strabane and City of Derry.

His last appointment was for three years's at City of Derry where he took the Judges Road side from the brink of junior rugby back to being a competitive side in the All Ireland League.

Oisin Kelly caught up with Paul this week to hear about his plan to make Letterkenny a force in Ulster...