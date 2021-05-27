Watch: LOI Chat with Declan Boyle

With one game to play before the mid-season break in the Premier Division, Finn Harps will look to take points of the league leaders Sligo Rovers who visit Finn Park on Friday night.

Elsewhere Derry City go to 4th place Drogheda united, Shamrock Rovers will want to get back to winning ways at Longford, George Kelly will be looking to build on his goal tally as Bohs face Waterford and Pats take on Dundalk.

Oisin Kelly was joined on the LOI Chat this week by Sligo Rover's U19 Manager and former Harps player Declan Boyle...