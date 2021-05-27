Watch / Listen: The Score – 27/05/21

The Score is broadcast Thursday evenings after the News from 7.05pm.

This week on The Score, Oisin Kelly is joined by former Harps player Declan Boyle to look ahead to Friday's big Harps clash with the league leaders Sligo Rovers.

Former Donegal u20 Manager and senior selector Gary McDaid talks Donegal Tyrone and Derry Gaelic Football while Centurion Geraldine McLaughlin joins us ahead of the ladies game with Mayo.

We hear from Letterkenny Rugby Club's new Head Coach Paul O'Kane and Garry Jennings on his return to the British Rally Championship...

