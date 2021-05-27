Watch: Garry Jennings making rallying return in BRC



Garry Jennings and Rory Kennedy will return to the British Rally Championship next Monday 31st May.

It will be Garry's first time tackling the BRC in 18 years as he mounts an assault on the UK National title in a Ford Fiesta R5.

With rallying at a halt in Ireland, a number of Irish competitors have decided to cross the channel to race against the best Britain has to offer at the Oulton Park Neil Howard Memorial Stages.

Monaghan men Sam and Josh Moffet and Muff driver Joseph McGonigle are also on the entry.

Garry says it's good to be back after a long break away from the sport...