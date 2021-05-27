Watch: GAA Preview with Gary McDaid

The final series of games before the knock out stages of the Allianz Leagues take place this weekend.

In Division One North, Donegal travel to play Armagh at the Athletic Grounds with over 400 Armagh fans allowed into the game while Tyrone will also have 400 plus for their game with Monaghan.

Whoever wins those ties will make the semi finals whereas a draw will do for Donegal. The losers go to the play offs.

Elsewhere in Division 3, Derry are at Ulster Champions Cavan and are on course after two wins to make the semi finals and keep their promotion hunt alive.

Former Donegal u20 Manager and former senior selector Gary McDaid looked at the weekend's action with Oisin Kelly...

