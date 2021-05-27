Up to 20% of Donegal nursing homes affected by Covid-19 in first wave

News Highland
Up to 20% of nursing homes in Donegal were affected by an outbreak of Covid-19 during the first wave of the virus.

A report by HIQA shows that dropped to less than 10% in the second wave.

The report says throughout the pandemic, residents of long-term care facilities, such as nursing homes, have been disproportionately affected in terms of incidence, morbidity and mortality.

It found that the probability of an outbreak occurring in a nursing home increased with rising community incidence, the number of beds within the home and other nursing homes being in close proximity.

