SF survey to examine impact of healthcare waiting lists

People in Donegal are being asked to respond to a Sinn Fein survey on waiting lists, which Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn says will be used to tell the real story of what is happening.

Deputy MacLochlainn says there doesn't appear to be an understanding at government level of the extent to which long healthcare waiting lists are impacting on patients and their families.

He says while Covid-19 and the recent cyber attack are having an effect, the reality is waiting lists are the legacy of a decade of neglect...............

You can access the survey HERE