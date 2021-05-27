Mica homeowners to take campaign to Dublin

Mica affected homeowners from Donegal will travel to Leinster House in the coming weeks in a bid to further highlight their calls for a 100% redress scheme.

The decision to take their campaign to Dublin on June 15th has been sparked by comments made by Minister Malcolm Noonan in the Dail this week that the current redress scheme is fair and equitable.

Thousands of homeowners affected by the defective block issue took to the streets on Saturday last in protest at the 90/ 10 scheme with the 10% said to be costing hundreds of thousands of euro.

Affected homeowner and long-time campaigner, Eileen Doherty says it's time to ensure the voices of householders are heard at the highest level: