LUH recovering from cyber attack but services still limited

The General Manager of Letterkenny University Hospital says the hospital is recovering from the HSE cyber attack but says services are still restricted.

Some of the hospital's servers have been restarted and limited services have resumed in the radiology department.

All outpatient clinics are still cancelled at the hospital as well as diagnostic and endoscopy services.

A small number of elective inpatient and day case procedures are going ahead but patients will be contacted directly to advise them to attend their appointment.

Maternity services and dialysis treatment are continuing and patients are advised to attend chemotherapy appointments unless contacted and told otherwise

Sean Murphy told today's Nine til Noon Show that the hospital is still some way off from returning to normality:

LETTERKENNY UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL

CANCELLATIONS

All outpatient clinics are cancelled

​All diagnostics including x-ray, CT scans, MRI appointments and cardiac investigations are cancelled

Endoscopy services are cancelled

​All elective inpatient and day case procedures are cancelled; a small number of procedures may go ahead and in this event patients will be contacted directly

GOING AHEAD

INR Clinic

Patients who are taking warfarin medication and have concerns about checking their INR should telephone 074 9104473 between 10am and 12noon on Tuesdays and Wednesdays for advice.

Maternity services and dialysis treatment will go ahead

Patients should attend their chemotherapy appointments unless contacted and advised otherwise

ADDITIONAL SERVICES IMPACTED IN DONEGAL

All psychology online group sessions in Donegal are cancelled.

Appointments for new clients at the G.U.M Clinic in Sligo are cancelled. Sexual Health review appointments continue as normal in Sligo Leitrim. However appointments for new clients are cancelled as there is no lab service available. In Letterkenny some appointments will be rescheduled in the event that the lab cannot process results. However no appointments have been cancelled to date.

Attend Anywhere virtual health care appointments have been impacted and are suspended.

If your child has an audiology appointment or you have an adult appointment please phone Donegal on 074 91 89562 or Sligo on 071 91 62647 to check if your appointment is proceeding.

Hearing aid repairs and Earmould appointments are available. Please ring your local clinic numbers listed above.

While most ophthalmic appointments in Sligo and Donegal are proceeding as normal, if you have an ophthalmic appointment in Sligo University Hospital you should phone the number on the appointment letter before attending.

Vaccinations are proceeding as normal across CHO Area 1 (Cavan, Donegal, Leitrim, Monaghan and Sligo). People are reminded to attend for their vaccination appointments.

The latest group that can register to get a COVID-19 vaccine are people aged 45 to 49. Anyone over this age who has not already registered may still do so.

You can register for a COVID-19 vaccine online via HSE website or by phone, which is open from 8am to 8pm, Monday to Sunday on LoCall: 1850 24 1850 or 01 240 87870

Any updates to community services are available by county at the following link Community health service updates - HSE.ie

Testing continues throughout the CHO Area 1 (Cavan, Donegal, Leitrim, Monaghan and Sligo).

Due to the cyber attack on the HSE's IT system, it is not possible at the moment to be referred for COVID-19 testing by your GP.

If you have symptoms or do not have symptoms, you can attend your testing centre without an appointment.

The close contact system is up and running and close contacts will be contacted by text with information on their appointment and are asked to follow the instructions in the text.

Full details of testing centres are available at hse.ie

Test centres are operating in the following venues across CHO 1 area at these times;

St Conal's Healthcare Campus, Letterkenny is open Monday to Friday 9.30am to 7pm and Saturday and Sunday 11am to 5pm. The Cleary Centre, Donegal Town is open Wednesday 9.30am to 4pm, and Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday 9.30am to 5pm. The centre is closed Saturday and Sundays.

Sligo at Finisklin centre is open Monday to Friday from 10am to 5pm and Saturday and Sunday from 12pm to 4pm.

THE CHO 1 Safeguarding and Protection Team are available for consultation, advice and support regarding any safeguarding concerns on Tel: 071 9834660. For further information on safeguarding click on the link to the Safeguarding Ireland website: Safeguarding Ireland | Promoting the rights of vulnerable adults