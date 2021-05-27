DCC urged to raise lack of Amyloidosis treatment with Health Minister

An Inishowen Councillor is urging Donegal County Council to write to the Health Minister as a matter of urgency to make life-saving Amyloidosis treatment available in Ireland.

Councillor Terry Crossan will bring forward a motion at the Council's next plenary meeting, on the non provision of the Amyloidosis treatment, Patisiran.

Cllr Crossan says it is unjust that the high number of people in Donegal living with the condition cannot get access to the drug which is available just across the border in Northern Ireland.

He says action must be taken to allow access to Patisiran for all: