The Donegal senior ladies seek out back to back league wins at McCumhaill Park in Ballybofey on Saturday night.

They will look to follow up the win over Westmeath with a similar result over the visiting Mayo.

Geraldine McLaughlin feels the game will be a good marker as to where the current Donegal squad are at.

Last week, the star forward played her 100th game in a senior Donegal jersey. She told Oisin Kelly it was a proud day for her...