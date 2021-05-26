Need for issues with Mica redress scheme to be addressed raised in Seanad also

A Donegal Senator has appealed to the Housing Minister to address issues with the Mica Redress Scheme as quickly as possible.

Senator Niall Blaney told Minister Darragh O'Brien in the Seanad that the current redress scheme is undermining family life for many in Donegal.

Mica affected homeowners continue to campaign for a 100% scheme with protests taking place in Letterkenny, Buncrana and Ballina on Saturday last.

Senator Blaney says the redress scheme needs to be looked at to make it more accessible for homeowners: