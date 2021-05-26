LUH system challenged by however, work to reduce risk to patients ongoing – Dr Hamilton

The HSE's National Clinical Advisor and Group Lead with Acute Hospitals says while the cyber attack is challenging on the system at Letterkenny University Hospital , staff and management are working to reduce the risk to patients and deliver care as safely as possible.

Dr Vida Hamilton says the impact of the attack on hospital's is unevenly spread with services at Letterkenny University Hospital still impacted today.

Work is ongoing at the hospital to roll out a repair to the radiology system.

Dr Hamilton told Greg Hughes earlier that the cyber attack is having a huge impact on patient information systems: