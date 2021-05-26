Jason Quigley is now a more controlled fighter – Andy Lee

After nearly 18 months outside the ring, Jason Quigley is back this weekend in Las Vegas.

He takes on Shane Mosley Jnr on Saturday night with the NABO Middleweight title on the line

It will be Jason's fist fight since January 2020 when he beat the Mexican Fernando Marin in California.

Jason is under trainer Andy Lee since he suffered his first lost two years ago.

Lee sees major improvement with the Donegal man in preparation for Saturday...

Andy added, being out of the ring will bring rustiness but feels Jason will have too much for Mosley...