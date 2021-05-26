Help sought in search for missing 27 year old in Letterkenny

Gardaí are seeking help in tracing the whereabouts of 27 year old Dean Wasson, who has been missing from his home in Letterkenny since yesterday evening.

Dean was last seen in Ballyboe Glencar, at approximately 9 o'clock. He is described as being 5’ 11” in height, of slim build with short dark hair and blue eyes.

When last seen Dean was wearing blue jeans and a red long sleeved top.

Gardaí and Dean's family are concerned for his safety and well-being.

Anyone who can assist Gardaí in locating Dean is asked to contact Gardaí in Letterkenny on 074 9167100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.