Failte Ireland guidelines for the resumption of hospitality have been published.

The proposals had been expected yesterday, but were held-up at the Department of Taoiseach for further "observation".

A cap of 6 adults per booking's is included in the guidelines - along with a 105 minute time limit for indoor dining WITHOUT social distancing.

Imelda Munster Sinn Fein Spokesperson Tourism and Media says the time limit will be an issue: