GAA decision not sitting well with Donegal – Mick McGrath

Four Ulster grounds will welcome back a limited number of supporters this weekend.

500 fans apiece will be able to watch the Allianz Football League home games of Armagh, Tyrone, Fermanagh and Antrim but teams involved in games in Ulster outside of the six counties will not be permitted traveling supporters.

Donegal will get 50 complimentary tickets for non-playing players and county board officials for their game in Armagh with the home support to get a 450 allocation.

Donegal Chairman Mick McGrath told Greg Hughes on the Nine Til Noon Show, it is unfair and that Donegal don't agree with the GAA's management decision...