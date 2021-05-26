Dail hears questions over design, funding and operation of Mica redress scheme

Questions over the design, funding and operation of the Mica Redress scheme have come before the Dail.

Donegal Deputies Joe McHugh and Padraig MacLochlainn raised the issues facing local homeowners affected by the defective block issue with Minister Malcolm Noonan last night.

Deputy Joe McHugh says in his 20 years in politics he has never come across an issue that has caused so much stress, anxiety and fear.

He told the Minister that the scheme needs to be urgently reviewed before its too late for some:

Minister of State at the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Malcolm Noonan believes the scheme is fair and equitable and will work for the majority of applicants.

He said the Government is actively engaging with stakeholders in relation to the scheme with former Donegal County Council Chief Executive Seamus Neely Chair of the Independent Working Group on Defective Housing overseeing discussions.

Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn reiterated calls for Mica affected homeowners be treated on a par with those affected by pyrite:

Solidarity People Before Profit TD Brid Smith, in the Dail backed calls for a 100% Mica Redress Scheme: