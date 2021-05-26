Calls for maternity restrictions to be lifted at LUH

A Donegal Deputy has called on Letterkenny University Hospital to end maternity restrictions.

Deputy Pearse Doherty says not allowing partners or family members attend appointments, scans or to be present during the mother’s labour is cruel.

He says while it is welcomed that the new maternity suite is opened at the hospital, the issue of support during hospital scans and visits still remains an issue.

Deputy Doherty says management at Letterkenny University Hospital need to immediately review the restrictions: