On this week’s Business Matters, Ciaran O'Donnell talks to estate agent, Boyd Robinson, director at Robinson’s Estate Agents in Letterkenny and Dunfanaghy, and Annette Houston, CEO of FM Services Group and Bright Academy.

And for this week’s Backing Business segment, Ciaran will be joined by Letterkenny Institute of Technology's Head of Business, Michael Margey.

https://www.highlandradio.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/Business-matters-25th-May.mp3