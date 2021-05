Donegal Jockey Conor Orr picked up his second win in four days on Tuesday.

At Ballinrode, he took Coastal World to victory at 17/2 in McHale Fusion Range Maiden Hurdle, winning by three lengths for Mullingar trainer Ciaran Murphy.

Just last weekend, Orr was was on board the 25/1 shot Ringhill Lady that won at Downpatrick for Tyrone trainer JJ Lambe.