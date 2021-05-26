448 new cases of Covid 19 reported today

448 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in the Republic this evening.

No information on Covid-related deaths is available, and county by county numbers and incidence rates are not being published due to the effects of the recent cyber-attack on HSE computer systems.

The number of patients in hospital with the virus has dropped to 99 - which is 28 fewer than 48 hours ago.

There are 41 in intensive care.

North of the border, 66 new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed today, with no additional covid related deaths.