Pregnant women can receive Covid vaccine at LYIT’s vaccination centre

The Maternity Unit at Letterkenny University Hospital is arranging for pregnant women who are between 14 and 36 weeks’ gestation to get their COVID-19 vaccine at the Letterkenny Vaccination Centre in the LYIT.

Women who have antenatal appointments will have an opportunity to discuss the COVID-19 vaccine with their midwife or doctor. Afterwards their contact details will be passed on to the vaccination centre to arrange an appointment, should they decide to proceed with vaccination.

In addition the hospital has set up a COVID-19 vaccination line for pregnant women, the number is 074 912 3513 and women can call between 9am and 4pm, Monday to Friday.