Letterkenny and City of Derry rugby clubs have announced new coaches for the season ahead.

Paul O’Kane who had been Head Coach and Director of Rugby at City of Derry since April 2018 will take charge at Letterkenny.

O'Kane was also linked with a move to Sligo but has opted to try and guide the Donegal club up through the junior ranks in Ulster.

Richard McCarter now takes over the lead role at City of Derry.

He had been backs coach and assistant to O'Kane during his time at the Judges Road club.