Lárionad Acmhainní Nádúrtha CTR to take part in new research project

Lárionad Acmhainní Nádúrtha CTR, an Údarás na Gaeltachta client based in An Fál Carrach is to participate in cutting edge research based on new farming methods.

The E-Crop project will work towards developing innovative farming technologies and tools for farmers and the agriculture sector to improve and monitor crop health.

Using cutting edge genomic and biological research and appropriate testing in An Fál Carrach it is hoped to develop innovative methods and tools that will provide further protections to seeds from various diseases hence promoting crop health.

The project is being run in partnership with University College, Dublin, e-Seed Crop Technology Solutions Ltd, SeqBiome Ltd; and Origin Enterprises Public Ltd Company.

Funding of €1.5m was announced by the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment for the project recently under the Disruptive Technologies Innovation Fund.