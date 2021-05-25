Hospitalisations rise as Donnelly suggests masks will stay ’til autumn

The number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has increased by 15 percent in the past seven days.

127 were receiving treatment last night, while there were 43 in ICU - which has increased by one in the same period.

345 new cases of the virus were confirmed last night by the Department of Health.

The five-day moving average stands at 431, which has increased by five percent in the past seven days.

Last evening, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly suggested face masks could be needed until Autumn or early Winter.

Margaret Harris from the World Health Organisation agrees..........