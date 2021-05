The owner of one of two horses killed on the N56 in the early hours of Monday morning says he believes the horses were deliberately released.

Three horses were on the road, two of them died.

The owner of one of them says his was in a separate enclosure, and he is certain all three horses were fully secure.

On today's Nine til Noon, Garda Niall Maguire appealed for information, and in particular, dashcam footage..................