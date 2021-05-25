Gardai investigate Castlefinn burglary

Gardaí are appealing for information in relation to a burglary that occurred at a filling station in Castlefin on Sunday morning between half one and 3 o'clock.

The premises was broken into via a rear storeroom, a substantial sum of cash and a large quantity of cigarettes were stolen, and a safe was also taken.

A grey saloon style car was observed in the area of the filling station around the time, gardai are appealing in particular for dashcam footage.

Garda Niall Maguire made this appeal on today's Nine til Noon Show.........