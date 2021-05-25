Gardai continue to investigate Kilmacrennan fire

Gardaí in Milford are appealing for information in relation to a fire at a derelict house in Kilmacrennan on Friday evening last between 6.30pm and shortly after 9pm.

The incident at the house, which is close to the Rosemount estate, is being treated as criminal damage.

Gardai say a number of youths were observed running from the property shortly before the fire was noticed, just after 9pm.

The fire brigade were alerted and attended the scene.

They are appealing to anybody who may have observed these youths to contact Gardaí in Milford on 074-9153060. Gardai also say they would urge the youths in question to speak to a parent or to come speak to them in relation to the matter.

They are also encouraging parents to speak to young people and to make them aware of the dangers involved in entering derelict buildings.

Besides the fact that they are trespassing in doing so, gardai say many of these buildings are very unstable and unsafe, and this incident could easily have ended in a tragedy.