The number of people receiving the Pandemic Unemployment Payment has dropped by over 29,000 this week.

Nearly 334,000 people will receive the payment, at a total of €102 million.

11,567 people in Donegal are in receipt of the payment this week, down 7% on last week's figures.

837 people in the County closed their PUP claim this week.

While 4,608 people will receive the Covid-19 Enhanced Illness Benefit.