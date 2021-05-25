Donegal to get 50 tickets for Armagh but not for spectators

The GAA have confirmed that from this weekend, 500 spectators will be permitted to attend Allianz League games in the six counties however teams from outside the north will only be permitted 50 complimentary tickets.

With cross border travel for non-essential reasons discouraged and following discussions with Ulster GAA, the host county will be allowed to sale 400 tickets locally only, with 50 complimentary going to the home county.

Donegal will be allocated 50 for this weekend’s game in Armagh at the Athletics Grounds but they will be for non-playing players and county officials, not for sale to spectators.

This will also apply to Monaghan who travel to Healy Park in Omagh to face Tyrone.

These arrangements could change come championship in five weeks time. The GAA will review at the conclusion of the Allianz Leagues in line with public health advice at that time.