Donegal retains 14 Blue Flags, Lisfannon is not restored

The 2021 Blue Flag awards have been announced, with Donegal retaining its 14 flags, the joint highest number along with Kerry.

The flags will fly once again this year at Bundoran, Rossnowlagh, Murvagh, Fintra, Portnoo/Narin, Carrickfinn, Killahoey, Marblehill, Downings, Portsalon, Culdaff, Stroove, Greencastle Marina and Rathmullan Marina.

Meanwhile, four areas of Donegal have retained Green Coast awards, they are Dooey, Magheroarty, Drumatinney and Ballyheirnan.

Donegal County Council Cathaoirleach Cllr Rena Donaghey has congratulated the areas which have retained their flags, but says it's disappointing that Lisfannon still hasn't regained its flag........