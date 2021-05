An oncologist is warning recent disruption to cancer diagnosis and treatment could increase mortality for "next decade".

Professor Seamus O'Reilly says 73 additional consultant oncologists will be needed to meet demand on services.

Prior to Covid-19, cancer diagnoses were increasing by 5 percent per year.

Seamus O'Reilly, Consultant Oncologist at Cork University Hospital says delays to diagnosis could mean worse outcomes for some patients.....