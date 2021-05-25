Consultation launched on proposal to limit HGV traffic in Clady

A consultation gets underway tomorrow on proposals to introduce weight restrictions on trucks travelling through Clady on the Tyrone Donegal border.

Last evening in the Assembly at Stormont, Infrastructure Minister Nicola Mallon said she had met residents to discuss their concerns about HGVs using Clady village as a short cut between the A5 south of Strabane to the N15 in Donegal.

Proposed legislation would set a 7.5 tonne weight limit in the village, but following representations from local businesses, there will be exemptions for local traffic.

The issue was raised by West Tyrone MLA Daniel McCrossan............

Ministerial statement in full -

Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon today announced that a consultation on proposed HGV restrictions in Clady will begin on 26 May 2021.

The consultation on the proposal to introduce a weight restriction would prohibit vehicles exceeding 7.5 tonnes from travelling through Clady village unless for access.

The Minister said: “The issue of HGVs travelling through the narrow main street of Clady village as a short cut between the A5 south of Strabane to the N15 in Donegal has been a matter of concern to residents for some years.

“This proposal would result in a reduction in the number of large goods vehicles travelling through Clady, resulting in less congestion and improved health and safety for all road users, business owners and residents.”

A public consultation in 2019 attracted a number of objections from local businesses which would be adversely affected by the weight restriction and this exemption is intended to reduce this impact.

The legislation would prohibit vehicles exceeding 7.5 tonnes from using the B85 Urney Road, Clady from its junction with the B165 Bellspark Road to its junction with the U0204 Urney Road. Under the current proposal there will be exceptions for vehicles from the weight restriction operating from within in the immediate rural catchment and for vehicles delivering or collecting from properties.

The scheme could be introduced later this year, depending on the outcome of the consultation.

Any person may, within a period of 22 days from the date of publication of the Notice, object or make other representations from the date of publication of the Notice by writing to the Department at DfI Roads Western Division, 1 Crescent Road, Londonderry, BT47 2NQ or by e mailing trafficwestern@infrastructure- ni.gov.uk stating grounds for objection.